Holly Willoughby gets a really warm reception during National Television Awards

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared in high spirits as the duo were reportedly forced to queue at the National Television Awards 2022 on Thursday night - after they were criticised for 'queue-jumping' as the late Queen lie in state last month.

In footage obtained by The Sun, This Morning host Phillip, 60, was seen climbing the stairs into the OVO Arena Wembley in London with the rest of the attendees after walking the red carpet with his daughter Molly, 29, after posing on the red carpet.

It comes after the TV presenters faced severe backlash when they turned up with two colleagues at Westminster Hall where Queen Elizabeth II lie in state for what they say was to report for This Morning.

A source told the publication: 'Holly queuing up to go inside caused a few eyebrows to raise.

'She got a really warm reception on the red carpet and was greeting fans with a huge smile on her face.

She had no issue with queuing once she was ushered inside and stood with her husband Dan Baldwin.'

Phillip arrived with his daughter after Holly had entered the building, with an eyewitness telling The Sun that Phil was in 'good spirits' as he waited in line.

olly and Phil are nominated for This Morning in the Best Daytime Show category along with Loose Women, The Repair Shop, and The Chase.

For those unversed, the blonde beauty and her co-host Phillip Schofield, 60, were falsely accused of jumping the queue to see the Queen lying in state in September - a claim both they and ITV strenuously deny.







