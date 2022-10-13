Jamie Lee Curtis speaks in favour of aging: ‘Don’t mess your face’

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently shared her two cents on how important it is to accept ageing and importance of keeping it natural.



In a new interview with Today via Huffington Post, the Freaky Friday star admitted going under the knife to curtail the wrinkles on her face. However, she said that she only “ended up feeling bad” about herself.

“I did plastic surgery,” confessed Jamie.

She recalled, “I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine.”

Jamie, who called herself “pro-ageing”, revealed that she warned her daughters to “not mess with their face”.

“Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that,” explained Jamie.

True Lies actress noted, “Happiness is a tricky word because life is pain.”

“I want them to be satisfied. I want them to feel that what they’re doing matters, that what they’re doing has value,” mentioned Jamie.

Jamie shared that she supported natural beauty for a long time and it was her “conscious choice”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jamie will be next seen in Halloween Ends, adding, “We’ve made three films, I think it completes the story in a sad, interesting way.”