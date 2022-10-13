Less formal dress code for Prince Charles coronation

The Coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
According to the British media, the event is being cut down to less than an hour and the guest list is slashed by a three quarters and there will be a less formal dress code.
The coronation takes place on the fourth birthday of Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Some royal fans and experts are convinced that the birthday of Archie was chosen to prove Harry and Meghan a pretext to skip the coronation.
Charlie Puth composed the song 'See You Again' in the memory of late actor Paul Walker
Orlando Bloom discusses mental health struggle after a devastating fall in his teen
Britney Spears had a tough relationship with her mother Lynne Spears
Lizzo also addresses allegations she makes music for white people in the same interview
She will also be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan
Kanye West tapped an appearance in 'The Shop: Uninterrupted'