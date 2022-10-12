Deepika Padukone says people called her depression a promotion tactic

Deepika Padukone revealed in a recent interview that some people believed the account of her battle with depression wasn't true and was just a publicity stunt, according to Hindustan Times.

Deepika Padukone shared her story of fighting depression in 2015 on a podcast with Meghan Markle in which they talked about mental health issues.



Deepika said that people called her struggles of dealing with mental issues a promotional stunt for her movies or a paid gig by pharmaceutical companies.

Deepika said, "So there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company."

She further added, "There were articles where they thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.