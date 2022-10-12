Janhvi Kapoor finally unveils teaser of her upcoming movie 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor finally unveiled the teaser of her upcoming movie 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Mili and marks her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.

The actress shared glimpses of her character in this thriller movie which is directed by Mathukutty Xavier.

In the teaser showed, Janhvi’s Mili struggls to be alive in a room with -zero temperatures. Her face and her nails bruise while she tries different things to let herself out.

For those unversed, Janhvi plays the role of a nurse in this film.

A few hours ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared the first-look poster on her Instagram and she captioned it as "In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili@boney.kapoor @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sunsunnykhez #manojpahwa @arrahman @bayviewprojectsllp"

It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The film’s shooting commenced in August 2021 in Mumbai.



Check out the teaser:

This movie is directed by Boney Kapoor, Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor along with Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.