Janhvi Kapoor finally unveils teaser of her upcoming movie 'Mili'

Janhvi Kapoor unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film Mili and marks her first collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor.
The actress shared glimpses of her character in this thriller movie which is directed by Mathukutty Xavier.
In the teaser showed, Janhvi’s Mili struggls to be alive in a room with -zero temperatures. Her face and her nails bruise while she tries different things to let herself out.
For those unversed, Janhvi plays the role of a nurse in this film.
A few hours ago, Janhvi Kapoor shared the first-look poster on her Instagram and she captioned it as "In 1 hour her life is going to change… #Mili@boney.kapoor @mathukuttyxavier @zeestudiosofficial @sunsunnykhez #manojpahwa @arrahman @bayviewprojectsllp"
It is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The film’s shooting commenced in August 2021 in Mumbai.
This movie is directed by Boney Kapoor, Mili stars Janhvi Kapoor along with Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal.
Experts break down the 'heart-to-heart' King Charles once had with his young son Prince Harry
Double XL also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in key roles
Ed Sheeran had already given the particular gift to another singer besides Sam Smith
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on October 12, 2018.
Kim Kardashian newly launched podcast 'The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith' takes no. 1 spot on Spotify US podcast...
Meghan Markle is being blasted for making ‘it all about herself’ in a ‘dizzying self-absorbed’ rant