Meghan Markle branded ‘pointless’, ‘massively egotistical’: report

Meghan Markle is being called out for making ‘massively egotistical’ claims in her podcast, titled Archetypes.



These accusations have been shared by royal commentator Nile Gardiner,

He shared the accusation to Twitter and it read, “Another completely pointless, massively egotistical, hubris-filled podcast from Meghan Markle.”

This comes in reference to Meghan Markle’s new podcast episode where she told listeners, “Raise your hand if you've ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts? Insane, out of your mind, completely irrational, OK? You get the point.”

“Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see. Just how many of us have our hands up? By the way, me too,” she added before concluding.