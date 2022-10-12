Rapper Badshah 'dating' Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi: Report

Rapper Badshah is 'dating' Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi: Report

Indian rapper-singer Badshah is reportedly dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi from Chandigarh.

Pinkvilla reported that Badshah has been dating Isha Rikhi for over a year.

Badshah met Isha Rikhi as a part of common friend and his family knows about their relationship.

Right now, the couple wishes to move gently. But in reality, Badshah and Isha have already told their respective families about their love. And everyone is delighted about it, according to a source cited by Pinkvilla.

In regards to Jasmine, Badshah's ex-wife, their marriage had issues in 2019. And throughout the lockdown, things just got worse. After the outbreak, Jasmine and her daughter Jessamy relocated to London.

Badshah released three music singles this year: Tabahi, Voodoo, and Trap Munde. He most recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns in a cameo role.