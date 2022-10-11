Amitabh Bachchan remains unstoppable at 80: Check out his future projects

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 80th birthday today

Amitabh Bachchan turns 80-years-old today, the actor still remains unstoppable on the work front.

Even today, his roles make a heart skip a beat. With his latest outstanding performance in Goodbye, Piku, and Gulabo Sitabo, the actor proved that he is not done yet even if he has turned 80.

There are numerous films coming his way in the future. Take a look at some of them.



Uunchai

The film is going to celebrate friendship, adventure and life with the wonderful trio: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. It also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Sarika in key roles. Sooraj R. Bartjatya’s directorial film Uunchai is set to release on November 11, 2022.

The Intern

Piku fans have a treat awaiting as their favourite duo is coming back together on-screen for a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. Deepika shared the poster of the film and wrote: “what an absolute honour to be collaborating with one of my most special co-star again.”

Project K

Big B will be starring in a sci-fi drama directed by south director Nag Ashwin. It also stars actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in vital roles.

As per NDTV, Amitabh Bachchan just released his latest film Goodbye opposite Neena Gupta and Rashmika Mandanna.

