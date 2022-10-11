Keanu Reeves leaves his first major American television role

Keanu Reeves will no longer appear in Hulu series adaptation of The Devil in the White City, learned Variety exclusively from sources.

The show was first put into development at Hulu in 2019 and was officially ordered to series at the streamer in August 2022. It is based on the book of the same name by by Erik Larson.

The limited series tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham (which was to be played by Reeves), a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.

The series was to mark Reeves’ first major U.S. TV role.

This is the latest chapter in the long development history of the book. DiCaprio acquired the rights in 2010 with plans to adapt it as a film in which he would star as Holmes. Scorsese came onboard to direct in 2015 with Billy Ray set to write the script. It was first put in development in Hollywood by Tom Cruise and Paula Wagner through their Cruise/Wagner banner via the shingle’s deal with Paramount, but the option lapsed in 2004. Paramount reacquired the film rights in 2007 and set it up with producers Michael Shamberg and Sher, per Variety.

Reeves has not made any comment on why he left the series.

The eight-episode series is targeted for a 2024 launch, with production not expected to commence until next year.