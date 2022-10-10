Explosion inside flood victims’ vehicle claims two lives in Kalat

— Representational image

QUETTA: At least two people were killed when a bomb planted inside a vehicle carrying relief goods for flood victims exploded in the Kalat area of Balochistan Sunday night, confirmed Levies officials.

According to the Levies officials, the flood victims were transporting relief goods to their families in a rented vehicle when the bomb detonated.

The officials said that miscreants planted the bomb inside the vehicle.

One of the deceased hails from Kalat and the other was a resident of Sindh.

Levies officials said that they have launched an investigation into the blast.