 
close
Sunday October 09, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Explosion inside flood victims’ vehicle claims two lives in Kalat

The flood victims were transporting relief goods to their families in a rented vehicle when the bomb detonated, say Levies officials

By Web Desk
October 10, 2022
— Representational image
— Representational image

QUETTA: At least two people were killed when a bomb planted inside a vehicle carrying relief goods for flood victims exploded in the Kalat area of Balochistan Sunday night, confirmed Levies officials.

According to the Levies officials, the flood victims were transporting relief goods to their families in a rented vehicle when the bomb detonated.

The officials said that  miscreants planted the bomb inside the vehicle.

One of the deceased hails from Kalat and the other was a resident of Sindh.

Levies officials said that they have launched an investigation into the blast. 