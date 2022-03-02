Two dead, 25 injured in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least 25 people were injured and two people were killed after a blast struck Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, police officials confirmed Wednesday.
DIG Quetta said initial reports have indicated that the blast took place near a police vehicle situated on the road.
The injured people have been shift to the city's Civil Hospital.
— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv
Pakistan’s armed forces, backed by nation, will respond to any military aggression in a befitting manner, says PM...
Australia will play three Test matches, the same number of ODIs and one T20 against the home side during the tour
"Anyone with majority can decide who becomes next prime minister in a democratic government," says PPP chairman
"I'm witnessing a political turmoil these people are going to dig their own grave," says Rasheed
“After consultation, we decided to proceed as per our plan,” Qureshi says while rejecting criticism on PM's Russia...
PML-Q has demanded Punjab chief minister's post in exchange of support