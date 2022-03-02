 
Wednesday March 02, 2022
National

Two dead, 25 injured in Quetta blast

Injured have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital

By Web Desk
March 02, 2022

QUETTA: At least 25 people were injured and two people were killed after a blast struck Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Road, police officials confirmed Wednesday.

DIG Quetta said initial reports have indicated that the blast took place near a police vehicle situated on the road.

The injured people have been shift to the city's Civil Hospital.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv