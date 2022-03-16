Four FC personnel martyred in Sibi explosion

SIBI: As many as four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and six other personnel were critically injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on Tuesday near a security forces' convoy in Sangan area, officials said

The injured were being treated at Sibi's Combined Military Hospital. According to security sources, soon after the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and rescue services shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured to the CMH via an air ambulance.

"The condition of the six injured FC soldiers is said to be critical," a security official said. Balochistan Chief Minister Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the blast, saying that it was an attempt to sabotage the annual festival and overall peace in the province, according to a media report. He vowed to thwart "all conspiracies against the province".