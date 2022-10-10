Lizzo hits back at Kanye West for commenting on her weight

Lizzo lashed out at Kanye West over his recent remarks over her weight when he said that she is being used to promote unhealthy lifestyle.
Clapping back at the rapper’s comments, the Break Up Twice hit-maker gave a befitting reply to him during her concert in Toronto without explicitly mentioning his moniker.
“I feel like everybody in America got my (expletive) name in [their] (expletive) mouth for no (expletive) reason,” the singer said during her show.
“I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business,” she added while the crowd cheered for the singer, who has been a vocal advocate for self-acceptance and body positivity.
Lizzo then asked the crowd, “Can I stay here [in Canada]?” before joking, "Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”
West said during his interview with Tucker Carlson for Fox News, “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her losing weight.”
“Because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy,” he added. “It’s demonic.”
