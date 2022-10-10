Expert explains why King Charles' 'judgement call' is right

King Charles III is said to have favoured a cut-down Coronation ceremony, a cording to reports in the British media.

The ceremony would be shorter in length and would see the guest list slashed from 8,000 dignitaries to just 2,000.

Commenting on the reports, author and senior journalist Robert Jobson said, "In my view he is right. Each monarch must make a judgement call to reflect his times, not what happened in the past."

Charles became the king last month after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.