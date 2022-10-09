Nawaz Sharif addresses 'heart-to-heart' press conference in London

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) addresses a press conference in London, on October 9, 2022. — Twitter/MaraymNawaz

LONDON: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is addressing a "heart-to-heart" press conference from United Kingdom's capital, London.

Nawaz is flanked by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz — who has travelled to London after a three-year hiatus as she finally got her passport earlier this week on a court order.

Nawaz said that Maryam has come to London after three years and she has met her brothers and father for the "first time" since the demise of her mother — Kulsoom Nawaz.

"After her arrival, I am recalling all the undue criticism we faced when Kulsoom was in the hospital. People were trivialising the situation and claiming that maybe [Kulsoom's sickness] was all a drama," he said.

The PML-N supremo said that despite his wife's deteriorating health, the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) judge announced his verdict — sentencing him to 10 years in jail and Maryam seven.

"Following the verdict, I urged Maryam that we should now go to Pakistan. Maryam told me that her mother's condition is deteriorating. But in response, I told her that there are some national responsibilities that we have to attend to," he said.

Nawaz said that he was convicted in a case in 2018 and the motive behind it was to foil PML-N's bid to come into power once again as the verdict came right when general elections were around the corner.



