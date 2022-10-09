Netflix original K-comedy series 'Chicken Nugget' to release soon

Netflix comedy K-drama 'Chicken Nugget' to begin production soon

Netflix has set forth to bring its original comedy K-drama Chicken Nugget to stream in 2023.

The upcoming Netflix series is based on the webtoon Fried Chicken by author Park Ji Dok and will be directed by Lee Byung Hun (Be Melodramatic).

The cast for the comedy series includes Kim Yoo Jung (Moon Embracing Sun), Ryu Seung Ryong (Miracle in Cell No.7), and Ahn Jae Hong (Be Melodramatic).

The plot of the series revolves around a girl, Choi Min Ah, who accidentally turns into a fried chicken after mistaking a machine to help with her exhaustion. Her father and an intern join forces to turn her back into a human but end up finding some dark secrets along the way.

As per What's on Netflix, the latest update on September 30 revealed that the movie is in the pre-production stage. The production is expected to begin soon.

There is no exact date of release set in stone yet but the series will kick off sometime in 2023.