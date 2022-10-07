Brad Pitt will not 'own anything he didn't do' unlike Angelina Jolie: Lawyer

Brad Pitt is keeping mum amid Angelina Jolie's scathing attacks.
The actor, who is currently accused of physical abuse by ex-wife Angelina Jolie, says he will not fall prey to false allegations.
Pitt's attorney, Anne Kiley, tells Page Six: “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side.
“He’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” the statement continued. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”
Kiley continued, “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”
Angelina has accused Pitt of choking and striking her children months before the couple's divorce in 2016.
Jada Pinkett Smith is preparing to share her life journey in autobiography
Kim Kardashian dishes out her online banter with Kanye West
Kanye West is calling out the media for spreading false narrative over Kim Kardashian
Kate Middleton and Prince William said, “Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!.”
Kanye West reveals why he wore the controversial 'White Lives Matter' shirt
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie shared Associated Newspapers Limited statement on his Twitter...