Prince Andrew was laughing stock over his multiple romantic partners: Insider

Prince Andrew is dubbed a womanizer by former royal staff member.

The Duke of York, who is famously known to be popular with women, had one over to his home every day.

Former royal protection officer Paul Page details the Prince's personality in documentary “Prince Andrew: BANISHED."

"We used to have a joke that he should have a revolving door in his bedroom," he shares.

Page adds: “The amount of women going in and out of there, it was just literally every other day someone would be coming in to see him … a different one every time.”

Prince Andrew was stripped off his military titles in 2021 over accusations of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre.