Prince Harry branded the ‘unspoken elephant’ in new Royal Family portrait

File Footage

Prince Harry is being branded the ‘unspoken elephant’ in the room amid the virality of King Charles’ official portrait with his heir Prince William.



Royal journalist Phil Dampier issued this according to a report by the Daily Mail.

He claimed, “The unspoken elephant in the room is the absence of the King's younger son, Harry.”



“Three years ago, the Sussexes would have had every expectation to be part of this family ensemble. In fact, only four years ago, there was just such a photograph issued to mark the then-Prince of Wales's 70th birthday.”

“But, within months, the unity and happiness that radiated from that image had vanished.”

“Analysts allege it is surely can no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple were still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet.”

Before concluding he added, “It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life.”