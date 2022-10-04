Kunal Khemu writes a heartfelt note for wife Soha Ali Khan's birthday

Soha and Kunal have a daughter named Inaaya

Actress Soha Ali Khan turned 41 years old today, husband Kunal Khemu has written the sweetest birthday wish for her.

Khemu, taking it to his Instagram handle, shared a series of Khan’s pictures and wrote: “To my forever muse, funny sleeper, someone I drive nuts, someone I am nuts about. My partner in everything I love to do even when it might not be something that she loves… ok I got carried away. Only in things that she loves.”

“After all, she is a princess. My princess and we can be royals or dress up like them at least. Happy birthday my love and forever sunshine.”

Soha’s sister Saba Pataudi also shared a pictures on her Instagram story and wrote: “I have held you in my arms… My first munchkin. Loved, protected, and stood by you.”



“You’ve been a brat, a beautiful sister, and my first baby girl. Years later, you have your own. Masha’Allah I am so proud. Hush Hush… you can thank me later. Lol. Love you. Happy Birthday.”

The best wish that Khan received today was from her daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. She made her mother a card that had a sweet love note on it.

As per NDTV, Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan got married back in 2015.