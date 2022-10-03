Hrithik Roshan cuts black thread from his wrist

Hrithik Roshan posted a video on Instagram explaining the importance of the black thread he had cut on his wrist, according to Hindustan Times.



Hrithik Roshan shared a video on Instagram in which he cut a black thread from his wrist. In the video, Hrithik was wearing an all-black outfit with a black t-shirt, blue trousers and a black cap.

Hrithik explained the significance behind the thread in the post's caption, "Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I've secretly done this for every character that terrified me.”

He further shared the reason behind this habit of his, "I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself. The ritual of cutting it is always confusing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik had a recent film release in the form of Vikram Vedha which released in theatres on September 30.

