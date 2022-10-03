Hrithik Roshan cuts black thread from his wrist

Hrithik Roshan posted a video on Instagram explaining the importance of the black thread he had cut on his wrist, according to Hindustan Times.
Hrithik Roshan shared a video on Instagram in which he cut a black thread from his wrist. In the video, Hrithik was wearing an all-black outfit with a black t-shirt, blue trousers and a black cap.
Hrithik explained the significance behind the thread in the post's caption, "Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that I've secretly done this for every character that terrified me.”
He further shared the reason behind this habit of his, "I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself. The ritual of cutting it is always confusing."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik had a recent film release in the form of Vikram Vedha which released in theatres on September 30.
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a two-time Oscar winning filmmaker
Michelle's post featured some adorable throwback pictures enjoying some quality time together
Sacheen Littlefeather was escorted out by two armed guards
Arts Council Karachi hosted a concert featuring: Asim Azhar, Natasha Baig and more
Earlier, 'Game of Thrones' was criticised for the same reason as 'House of the Dragon'
Eric told The Guardian he didn't feel emotional when told the news