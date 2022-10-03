Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham turn heads in matching outfits at Givenchy PFW show

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham made fashion statement as they attended Givenchy Spring/Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in matching ensembles.

The budding chef and the Transformers star exuded perfect couple goals at the event as they walked hand-in-hand.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham sported black suit paired with white shirt with his dark brunette hair styled perfectly for the occasion.

Meanwhile, the billionaire heiress turned heads with her slaying appearance as she wore the same suit as her husband while pairing it with white shirt with keyhole detail.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Nicola opted for platform heels which were barely visible as they were covered by her black trousers and accessorized her look with gold chain having cross pendant.

She carried a black small bag and had subtle makeup on enhancing her natural beauty with her gorgeous eyes lined with black liner.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

This comes after the lovebirds supported Victoria during her fashion show amid rumours of a family feud.

