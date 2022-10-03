Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne's bodyguards leave paparazzi in hospital: Report

Margot Robbie, Cara Delevingne's bodyguards leaves paparazzi in hospital: Report

Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne's bodyguards reportedly broke an arm of a paparazzi in Buenos Aires.

As per Marca, the Suicide Squad stars were at dinner at a Buenos Aires restaurant when the photographer in question, Pedro Alberto Orquera, tried to take pictures of the stars.

Further, as the report claimed, the British bodyguards of the actors pounced on the paparazzi to slammed on the ground and beat him until he begged to be left alone.

However, another report in TMZ painted a different picture. It stated that Mr. Pedro rushed to the stars when they entered the car and was "aggressive and intruding on their space."

The report claimed the driver sped up to avoid the photographer; however, Robbie was midway in the car and had to lept out to prevent serious injury.

It seemingly caused the paparazzi to take advantage of the incident and click pictures of Robbie when she fell on the ground, leading Birds of Prey star's friends to intervene.

According to Infobae, the photographer, Pedro Alberto Orquera, had a broken arm and a bloody scalp after Robbie's friends allegedly beat him. The two friends in question are reportedly being detained.

