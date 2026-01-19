Colleen Hoover shares major update about cancer treatment
Colleen Hoover previously revealed that she had surgery to remove the cancer
Colleen Hoover has shared a positive health update amid her cancer treatment.
Colleen took to Facebook to share that she has finished radiation therapy and is cancer free now.
"Just clarification because of some misleading clickbait making it sound like I'm on my deathbed or something, but I do not have cancer anymore," the It Ends With Us author wrote. "I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, just finished radiation yesterday."
"I am done and good and all is well and has been well. My doctors doctored. Hell yeah," she concluded.
This comes a week after the author shared a mirror photo of herself, sharing that it was the second last day of her radiation treatment.
She first revealed her diagnosis in December, revealing that the cancer had been removed through surgery and that further treatment would include radiation but not chemotherapy.
The author, whose book Regretting You was also recently adapted into a movie, shared that she had "recurring" health issues during the filming of the upcoming movie adaptation of Reminders of Him.
"I continued to put off until the movie was finished," she wrote.
"So while it felt huge and scary for a bit, and I had to miss out on the Regretting You premiere and some other important career and personal moment, I just wasn't ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be," she said.
Colleen Hoover’s latest book, Woman Down, hit shelves on January 13, whereas Reminders of Him is set to hit theaters on March 13.
