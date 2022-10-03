Amber Heard lands in financial trouble after not paying trial fees to lawyers

File footage

Amber Heard was seen in Spain for the first time since the verdict was announced in her sensational trial against Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress was seen enjoying time with her one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, and her girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

While Heard has been in a continuous battle to get insurance to cover $8 million in legal fees she owes her ex, Depp, latest reports have exposed awful reality of the actress’ financial status.

According to new reports, the Rum Diary starlet has not paid fees to the legal team. She still owes a big amount of money to her lawyers than to Depp after losing the trial.

After the judge ruled that Heard must pay Depp $10.2 million, it is now revealed that she owes close to $15 million to her lawyers.

Heard lost the defamation trial against the Pirates of the Caribbean star by a unanimous verdict.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard had a minor victory herself in her countersuit against Depp with the jury awarding her $2 million for compensatory damages, but $0 in punitive damages.