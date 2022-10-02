Salman Khan shares his thoughts on the North vs South debate

Salman Khan discussed the ongoing North vs. South movie argument in the film business in a recent press conference. In his press conference, the actor discussed the acceptance of South Asian films across India, according to the Hindustan Times.



Salman said that Hindi cinema accepts films from the South but Hindi films aren't accepted in the South.

Salman Khan told South film star Chiranjeevi in a press conference in Mumbai."Your films are being accepted here but our films aren’t accepted there.” To which Chiranjeevi replied, "We are here to take you. This is one of the reasons why I asked Sallu Bhai to come through in this film.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be making his debut in the Telugu film industry with a cameo in Telugu film GodFather. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. GodFather has its theatrical release on October 5.