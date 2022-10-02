Salman Khan talks about working in two-hero films

Salman Khan discussed his experiences working on a movie with two heroes during the release of the Hindi trailer for his next movie GodFather. According to PinkVilla, Salman stated that collaborating with other heroes has never presented him with any difficulties.



Salman shared that he has worked with almost everyone in the industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan and never faced any such issue. He further added that it depends on the script when choosing the film and not the co-star.

Salman told PinkVilla, "I have worked with Sanju, Sunny, Aamir, Jacky, Saif, Shah Rukh, Akki. I have worked with everyone, I never had this issue of two hero films all my career.”

He further added, "It all depends on film and script. If you don’t like the script, don’t do it. If you don’t like the actor, start liking him.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will soon be making his debut in the Telugu film industry with a cameo in Telugu film GodFather. The film is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer and stars Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. GodFather has its theatrical release on October 5.