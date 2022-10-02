Lucy Fallon opens up about her second pregnancy: Read on

Lucy Fallon talked about her pregnancy journey so far as the actress revealed the experience has been tinged with anxiety after suffering a miscarriage in March.

The former Coronation Street actress, 26, who is expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson, announced that she is five months along last week and is expecting her bundle of joy next February.

She told The Mirror: 'It was a traumatising, horrendous time. We went for a scan and they couldn’t see anything, so then we went to the hospital and they thought they could see something, so it was very up and down.'

'“I had pregnancy symptoms and I was feeling really unwell. There were no signs I’d had a miscarriage, so that made it more of a shock. We just assumed everything was going to be fine. Then after a week when they’d done the blood tests and other tests, I went back and they said I’d miscarried. It was a really strange feeling.'

Yet the soap star revealed the tragic loss brought the couple closer together and made them realise they wanted to start a family.



Lucy said: 'That changed things and it made us realise that was definitely what we wanted. Situations like that can really test your relationship. It made us closer and stronger.'

The actress initially didn't believe that she was pregnant again and admitted she FaceTimed her mother in shock after a positive test result before she later told Ryan of the joyous news.