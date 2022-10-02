Richa Chadha shares inside pictures from her Mehendi ceremony

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to get married on October 6

Richa Chadha shares some more pictures from her mehendi ceremony, the couple looked super happy and ethereal together in the pictures.

Recently, Richa shared some more pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She looked drop dead beautiful in a three-piece lehenga set designed by Rahul Mishra. While Ali is wearing an Angarkha made by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

The decorations had brass containers hanging around, surrounded by rose petals and marigolds.

The duo confirmed the news of their wedding via a voice note. A few days back, they released an audio message for the fans on Instagram officially announcing the beginning of a new chapter of their life.



Ali and Richa first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2013. After dating for almost seven years, the couple made their relationship official on social media in 2019.

PinkVilla reports that the lovebirds are once again reuniting for Fukrey 3.