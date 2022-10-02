Here’s why Brad Pitt never had relationship since Angelina Jolie split

File Footage

Brad Pitt reportedly never had a serious relationship following his divorce with Angelina Jolie because he worries that she will badmouth him to their kids.

Hence, the Hollywood hunk is keeping his rumoured relationship with Emily Ratajkowski low-key for the sake of his relationship with his children.



Pitt shares six children with the Maleficent star; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.



An insider told Page Six that the Bullet Train star and the model hang out together but the duo is not officially dating as they are in midst of messy breakups.

“Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina] Jolie will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend,” the insider dished.

The actor and his former wife are currently involved in legal battles over allegations of domestic violence, custody battle and a $250 million lawsuit over Chateau Miraval.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski recently filed for divorce from husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard following reports that he cheated on her.

Hence the source said that “Bratajkowski” is “very casual” at the moment, adding, “Emily is hot mama, but Brad knows she has a lot of drama involving her divorce” and “he has enough of his own drama.”