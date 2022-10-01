Prince William stresses on online safety of children: ‘needs to be a prerequisite’

Prince William appeared concerned for online safety for children as he stressed the matter to be a “prerequisite”.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Prince of Wales wrote: “No parent should ever have to endure” what Molly’s parents have gone through.

“They have been so incredibly brave. Online safety for our children and young people needs to be a prerequisite, not an afterthought,” he added.

This came after Senior Coroner Andrew claimed that social media had contributed to Molly Russell’s death in 2017 while noting that the content on Instagram, Pinterest and other sites was not “safe” and “should not have been available for a 14-year-old child to see.”

Meanwhile, William met Molly’s father Ian Russell in 2019 and asked him: “Do you think companies like Instagram are doing enough?”

Ian responded: “My thoughts on Instagram are, we're grateful that they're doing something but I think they're only really inching along the road, and they need to do a lot more.”