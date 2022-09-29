'Hulchul 2' to see the daylight? Priyadarshan weighs in

Hulchul is coming back as Priyadarshan just gave greenlight to another instalment of the romantic-comedy drama.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa filmmaker hinted at the making of Hulchul 2, “Yes yes, there is a plan but not yet confirmed. We have just decided that we will make it, but nothing else has been decided as yet. I am making a South film now.”

The 2004 original boasted an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Asrani.

Earlier, speaking with the news portal, Priyadarshan confirmed the reports of working with Akshay Kumar, “My film with him is on the scripting stage. Few things are happening, and the film got delayed because of Covid. Two years of pushing has happened, so it is all under discussion. But I am doing a film with him,” the director added.

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar had worked on several projects, such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala.