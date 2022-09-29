Prince Andrew 'would really be frowned upon' upon royal comeback

Prince Andrew is urged to stop pushing for his royal comeback.

Royal expert Cameron Walker believes the Duke of York will have to step aside and give the center stage to Charles and his family in the monarchy.

Speaking to host Pandora Forsyth, Mr Walker said: "I don't think we'll see a triumphant return to him as a working member of the Royal Family.

"I think that would really be frowned upon."

This would be given the "settling out of court in that civil sexual assault case against him, which he completely denies."

As per Prince Andrew's future, Mr Walker added: "I think he will very much live a private life out of the spotlight.

"Or, at least, that will be the hope of senior courtiers".

Earlier, Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared that "people in the royal circles" had been "really tearing their hair out" upon Andrew's wishes to return to public life.