Ed Sheeran soaks up the sun on a lavish yacht trip in Ibiza with friends

British chart-topper Ed Sheeran's latest pictures from his lavish trip are a treat to his fans.
The singer-songwriter, effortlessly rocked the vibrant outfit as he soaked up the sun on a lavish yacht trip in Ibiza after he surprised party goers at Wayne Lineker's club during his holiday.
The Perfect hit-maker appeared to be having the time of his life as he kicked back with a group of friends as they partied on luxury yacht Funky Town on Tuesday.
In the pictures obtained by DailyMail, Sheeran put on a stylish display in a £1,600 Versace outfit, made up of a vibrant pink and orange £920 silk shirt and matching shorts, priced at £700.
Ed wore the statement silk shirt open over a white T-shirt and completed his ensemble with a pair of white trainers.
Ed, who did not appear to be joined by his wife Cherry Seaborn for the trip, appeared in jovial spirits while he flashed a huge grin.
Ed's yacht trip comes after he surprised partygoers at Wayne Lineker bar in Ibiza on Monday as he took to the stage at O Beach Ibiza to perform.
Taking to his Instagram account, Wayne, 60, documented the incredible moment as the award-winning singer, 31, sang several songs for fans.
Wayne penned to one post: 'So this just happened …I can't ha #wtf and all from the kindness of his heart @teddysphotos thank you.'
