Millie Bobby Brown, boyfriend Jake Bongiovi share striking resemblance with this Disney couple

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoyed a lovely outing with Brown’s family. The Stranger Things star, 18, took to her Instagram to share a series of snaps from their fun-filled outing.

The first picture shows the 20-year-old son of singer Bon Jovi giving his girlfriend a piggyback ride. In the second picture the duo lovingly gaze at each other as they walk hand-in-hand.

In the third image, the couple posed in front of a Disney-esque backdrop, where the two share a striking resemblance to the infamous Disney couple, Rapunzel and Eugene Fitzherbert (better known as Flynn Rider).

In the next image, Jake is seen holding the hand of Brown’s younger sister Ava. In the end, Brown shared a video of a ride she shared with the group.

Millie aptly captioned her post: “rapunzel n Flynn” (sic)

One fan commented, “It is no coincidence that is my favorite Disney couple of all time”

Another fan jokingly pointed out the character’s name, “millie im so disappointed. his name is eugene. do better” (sic)

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumours in June 2021 after Jake posted a selfie with Millie on Instagram, captioning the picture, “bff <3”. Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands while walking around N.Y.C.



In November of the same year, the Enola Holmes star posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on November 1, 2021. She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, a nod to the iconic tourist attraction.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.