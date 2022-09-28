Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s non-verbal behavior sparks ‘revealing’ insights

Experts have just broken down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's non-verbal behavior and how many 'revealing' insights its shared.
This observation has been made by body language expert Katia Loisel, in an interview with 7Life.
She started by addressing the “interesting lack of affection and mutual touch between Prince Harry and Meghan.”
The expert even went as far as to weigh in on how “Whilst we see some postural echoing between the pair on a couple of occasions, their bodies orientated towards one another, they appeared to avoid contact tie signs such as their signature hand holds in favor of a more formal distance, perhaps as a show of respect or in response to recent criticism.”
However, expert also pointed towards some ‘non-verbal’ behaviors that mostly ‘slipped between the cracks’ and admitted, “these non-verbal behaviors” are “not as a sign of disrespect, but two people reaching out for help and finding solace in one another during what is an incredibly difficult time.”
Meghan Markle’s body language reportedly 'screamed' in the face of Kate Middleton
