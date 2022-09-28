Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool movie. The announcement came from Ryan Reynolds’ social media on Tuesday, September 27th.

In his quirky style, Ryan uploaded a video across his social media accounts. He captioned it “Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one,” referencing Reynold’s appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

In the clip, Reynolds is seated in room with an apt Deadpool aesthetic.

“Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23, but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now,” Reynolds opens the video, referencing the D23 Expo in early September, 2022. “I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning. Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I…I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

In that instance, Hugh Jackman is seen passing by in the background.

“Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asks.

“Yeah, sure, Ryan,” Jackman responds. The video ends with Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You playing as background score — which is subtitled as “I will always love Hugh” — and a “Coming Hughn” teaser. The Deadpool logo appears, then is quickly sliced up by Wolverine’s adamantium claws.

Watch the video here:

Deadpool 3 also has an official release date for September 6, 2024.