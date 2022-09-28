'Emotional' Victoria Beckham 'proud' of Romeo for not leaving her side

Victoria Beckham is bonding with Romeo amid rift with Brooklyn Beckham.

The Spice Girl is leaning on her second son Romeo for the past few months to divert her attention from the tensions between Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz.

A source told Closer magazine: "Victoria has been very emotional and proud of the way Romeo has stepped up over the past few months and been there for his mum when she's needed him the most. They've been spending more time together and really bonding.

"It's no secret that Vic has been hurt and upset by what's happened with Brooklyn and Nicola and feels as if she's lost a son and best friend."

The former singer's feud with her daughter-in-law dates back to April when Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn in Miami after snubbing Victoria Beckham Designs,