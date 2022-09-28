Meghan Trainor blamed for her baby's condition due to antidepressant intake

Singer Meghan Trainor was blamed for her newborn baby's stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

During a recent interview with Romper, the Me Too singer recounts her son Riley was in the NICU because he could not wake up to feed.

Meanwhile, some of the nurses of the hospital square blame Trainor for her intake of antidepressants.

"They kept asking me if I was on antidepressants during the pregnancy, and I was, but on the lowest dose possible, and all my doctors said it was safe and wouldn't affect him," she added.

"It was really (expletive). They had no name for what was wrong. He just wouldn't wake up," she said.

"They said, 'It's really up to Riley when he wants to wake up.' I'd be like 'Really? Can't you just zap him and get him up?'"

Previously, Trainor revealed a panic attack she experienced on live television in 2016. The 28-year-old was a victim of depression, anxiety, and panic disorder.

"I'm not ashamed to say I'm on antidepressants. That medicine saved me, saved my life, saved my career. I'm back better than ever," she said. "I'm in the best place of my life."