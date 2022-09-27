Queen Elizabeth II 'put her foot down' over unfair King Charles request

Queen Elizabeth II practices her authority as the head of state to snub King Charles.



Author Katie Nicholl in her book 'The New Royals' shares it was the duty of the Queen to train her protégé Charles for his new role as the King.

Former press secretary Charles Anson told Ms Nicholl: "Each monarch coaches and brings on the next generation.

"It’s that continuity that appeals to so many people, because it’s not just an elected person who suddenly arrives in public life. It’s this sense of generations, one after another, being trained and committing themselves to public service, to the nation, and to the Commonwealth in a constitutional monarchy above the fray of daily politics.”

The author added: "When Charles suggested that he and William should be the only two senior royals to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2021, the Queen put her foot down.

"She insisted that other family members including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duke of Kent should be given the privilege."

Charles ultimately had to listen to his mother and gave in to her decision.