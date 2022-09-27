King Charles III has 'proper temper' on him: 'Quite funny'

King Charles III has problematic anger issues, says author.
Valentine Low, in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown, says that the new King has the capacity to go from 0 to 60 when things do not go his way.
In the excerpt, published on September 26, the book shares a quote from a former aide: "He had strong opinions. He also had a proper temper on him, which was quite fun. He would rarely direct it at the individual.
"It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something. He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again."
King Charles took over the Crown at the age of 73, days after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at Balmoral Castle.
