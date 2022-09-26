'Prison Break' writer-producer Zack Estrin passes away at 51

Zack Estrin, writer-producer and showrunner on Fox’s Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost in Space, passed away suddenly at 51 on September 23 in Hermosa Beach, California, reported Deadline.

While the cause of death of Estrin, who was in good health, is not confirmed, it is suspected that he died of cardiac arrest during his jog at the beach.

Estrin’s talent agency, WME confirmed his death in a press release and stated that the versatile writer and producer was remembered by friends and family.

“Zack Estrin was our everything,” said his family said in a statement. “The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours.”

“Zack was our client for nearly 25 years,” WME president Ari Greenburg said. “He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend.”

Estrin began his career as a producer on films such as O (2001) which was a contemporary adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello and Stranger Than Fiction (2006). He then made the transition to television, launching a writing career that would take him to the top of the showrunner ranks. His early credits included hits Charmed (1998-2006) and Dawson’s Creek (1998-2003) as well as cult-favourite Tru Calling (2003-05).

Over the past decade Estrin delivered three fantasy dramas for ABC, The Whispers (2014-15), The River (2011-12) and Once Upon a Time in Wonderland (2013-14). Estrin was particularly proud of the work that he led as showrunner and executive producer on the Lost in Space reboot that ran three seasons from 2018 to 2021. His other credits include Fox dramas The Good Guys (2009-2010) and Point Pleasant (2004-05).