Miftah Ismail steps down as Pakistan's finance minster, tenders resignation to Nawaz Sharif

Former federal minister for finance and revenue Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference at Lahore Chamber of Commerce (LCC). — APP/File

LONDON: Miftah Ismail stepped down as Pakistan's finance minister and tendered his resignation to PML-N President Nawaz Sharif on Sunday.

According to the party's spokesperson, Ismail handed over his resignation letter to the party supremo during a party meeting in London, United Kingdom, where matters pertaining to the country's political and national situation were deliberated over in detail.

The spokesperson shared that while submitting his resignation, Miftah said that the ministry was mandated to him by Nawaz and that he had made him the minister.

Speaking about his performance as a minister, Miftah said that he worked by employing his skills to the fullest and remained loyal to his party and the country.

The party's president lauded the former finance minister's efforts in fulfilling his responsibilities despite difficulties and in the face of an economic crisis.

Ishaq Dar will replace Ismail and has been nominated as the country's new finance minister. He will be taking the oath of the ministry on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Following Nawaz's suggestion, Dar will return to Pakistan with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif tonight.