Ishaq Dar to land in Pakistan with PM Shahbaz tonight

PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/File

LONDON: PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday (tonight), reported Geo.tv.



Following his return, Dar — who is slated to become Pakistan's new finance minister — will take the oath of his ministership on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

PML-N supremo suggested Dar leave with the PM, as he will have to return eventually.

The decision was taken after two days of deliberation between the PML-N leadership, including the party's President Nawaz Sharif and PM Shahbaz.

A day earlier, the Sharif brothers and Dar had a four-hour long meeting in London following the prime minister's arrival from New York after attending the United Nation's 77th General Assembly.

The leaders deliberated over several matters including the soon-to-be new finance minister's future role and his return to the country.