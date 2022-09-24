PM Shehbaz arrives in London to meet Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in London where he will be meeting PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar, sources told Geo News.
The prime minister will return to Pakistan on September 25 (tomorrow).
PM Shehbaz flew to London from New York after addressing the United Nation’s 77th General Assembly session a day before.
The PM is accompanied by Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb. During his time in London, the PM would be virtually presiding a meeting to review the post-floods situation in Pakistan.
The premier would be conducting an important meeting with his party’s supremo in Britain’s capital during which the two leaders will be deliberating the incumbent government’s strategies regarding Pakistan’s current situation.
The meeting’s agenda also includes discussion on how to deal with PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s long march call, while decisions are also expected to be made regarding putting an end to the Punjab government.
The two leaders will also take principle decisions with regard to conducting elections next year.
The meeting between the Sharif brothers will further include a discussion on ensuring cases against the PTI chief are swiftly decided.
