Kim Kardashian faces THIS issue in dating men following Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian reportedly has an issue dating other men after parting ways with Pete Davidson as they “already have preconceived notions” of her.
An insider told Hollywood Life that the reality TV star’s relationship with the former Saturday Night Live alum has taught her that she is “capable of being in love again.”
However, the problem that The Kardashians star faces is that every guy that she is interested in thinks that they know her, revealed the source.
“The only issue that she faces in dating is that there isn’t a man alive on this planet who doesn’t know who she is," the source told the outlet.
“Because of this, when she is interested in a guy, they already have preconceived notions of who she is and that isn’t accurate most of the time,” the insider added.
The Skims founder and Davidson recently broke up after dating for nine months due to their hectic work schedules.
A royal expert recently shared his concerns about Prince Harry’s much-awaited book
'Harry often has an attack of the nerves before he has to speak to the Queen,' reveals a new book
Anushka Sharma to feature in Jhulan Goswami's biopic next
'Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018
BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth collaboration music video 'Left and Right' rules across America