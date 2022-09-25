Kim Kardashian faces THIS issue in dating men following Pete Davidson split

File Footage

Kim Kardashian reportedly has an issue dating other men after parting ways with Pete Davidson as they “already have preconceived notions” of her.



An insider told Hollywood Life that the reality TV star’s relationship with the former Saturday Night Live alum has taught her that she is “capable of being in love again.”

However, the problem that The Kardashians star faces is that every guy that she is interested in thinks that they know her, revealed the source.

“The only issue that she faces in dating is that there isn’t a man alive on this planet who doesn’t know who she is," the source told the outlet.



“Because of this, when she is interested in a guy, they already have preconceived notions of who she is and that isn’t accurate most of the time,” the insider added.

The Skims founder and Davidson recently broke up after dating for nine months due to their hectic work schedules.