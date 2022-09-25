Anushka Sharma bids farewell to crickter Jhulan Goswami ahead of her final international match

Actress Anushka Sharma shared a post for Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, as she plays her final match for the Indian national team.
Taking it to the Instagram account, Sharma wrote: “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank You @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”
Anushka is preparing herself for her next film Chakda Xpress in which she will be playing the role of the legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.
Prior this year, she announced her upcoming venture Chakda Xpress via social media.
Sharma wrote: “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”
According to PinkVilla, Prosit Roy’s Chakda Xpress will be Anushka Sharma’s come back on the big screen after four years.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was criticised
A royal expert recently shared his concerns about Prince Harry’s much-awaited book
'Harry often has an attack of the nerves before he has to speak to the Queen,' reveals a new book
'Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018
BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth collaboration music video 'Left and Right' rules across America