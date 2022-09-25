'Don't Worry Darling' Crew of 40 denies dispute between Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh

'Don't Worry Darling' Crew of 40 denies dispute between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Don’t Worry Darling crew refuted all rumours of drama between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde in a statement exclusively given to PEOPLE.

From casting shakeups to an on-set romance, there was a lot of drama surrounding the movie in the months leading up to its release.

On Friday, September 25, Vulture reported that Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a “screaming match” on set, citing an unnamed insider who reportedly spent “significant time” behind the scenes of the film.

The course claimed that a “blowout argument” took place between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, in January 2021. The outlet reported that Pugh was allegedly upset with Wilde's “frequent, unexplained absences,” stating that she and star Harry Styles, who are dating, “would just disappear.”

However, PEOPLE exclusively received word from 40 members of the crew and production team where they dispelled all rumours of any on-set drama between Pugh and Wilde.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article. Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false,” stated the crew.

"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader,” the statement continued. “We're also thrilled that the movie is in theatres this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen.”

Miri Yoon, a producer for the movie, also told PEOPLE exclusively, "Rumours of screaming matches between our director and leading lady on set are completely unfounded. We truly hope you enjoy the movie.”