Netflix Shadow and Bone Season 2: The Fold is getting thicker

Netflix released a sneak peek into the much-anticipated second season of Shadow and Bone during its TUDUM event.



Shadow and Bone is the adaptation of the best-selling Grisha trilogy of the same name written by Leigh Bardugo. The first season of the show concluded on a major cliff-hanger as The Darkling (Ben Barnes) emerges from The Fold after a face-off with Alina Starkov (Jesse Mei Li). In a surprising turn of events, the powerful Shadow Summoner was a backed by an army of Volcra masquerading as humans.

Fans who have read the series would know that this was a deviation from the source material since in Bardugo’s novel, ending of the Darkling was left open to interpretation.

The video opens up with Patrick Gibson in the role of Nikolai Lantsov telling Alina Starkov, “You’re a symbol.” Alina clears up saying, “I’m a Sun Summoner.” The video also confirms appearance from the cast regulars which include: Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman.

The teaser promises not only the return of the fan-favourite villain, but it also hints at the sinister General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) hatching more devious plans to claim the Sun Summoner’s powers.

At the end of the clip, the Darkling is seen asking an unknown character to make a terrible sacrifice.

The second season of the show is expected to follow the events of the second book in the main trilogy, Storm and Siege. But like the first season of the show, the new batch of episodes will also incorporate characters not seen until later books in order to flesh out the storylines.



The teaser also confirms that Shadow and Bone Season 2 will stream on Netflix in 2023 but does not provide a specific release date.



