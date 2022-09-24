Netflix's upcoming 'Khufiya' movie teaser is out: checkout

Netflix Khufiya is an upcoming Hindi-language spy thriller movie, which is based on the popular espionage novel Escape to Nowhere by Amar Bhushan,
The much-awaited teaser for Khufiya was dropped today as a part of Netflix’s Tudum fanfest.
The release date of the movie is not announced yet, but the film is scheduled to be released on Netflix later this year.
For those unversed, Khufiya is created and directed by the famed Vishal Bhardwaj.
Netflix took to Instagram the official teaser and captioned as, "Shhh! It’s supposed to be top secret but #Tudum is here to give you a sneak peek into #Khufiya—starring @tabutiful, @alifazal9 and @wamiqagabbi in lead roles!."
In this spy story, there is a 'top secret' which is being hidden, and no one has an idea about it.
